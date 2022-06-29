 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Wrapping up the wraps for the season, draft day disappointments and more.

By Becca H
Seattle Kraken v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • At last we come to our final player review of the season, with a look back at the 2021-22 campaign for Tom Wilson. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Handing out some more grades and season reviews for Conor Sheary. [S&S]
  • Alex Alexeyev’s surgery earlier this summer just adds another complication to an already complicated offseason. [THW]
  • Sneaking a peek at 15 players who could be on the move via trade this offseason... with some perhaps headed to the Caps? [Sportsnet]
  • With the season just having ended, what is it time for? Power rankings for next season, of course! [ESPN]
  • Taking a look back at the five biggest trade blunders in Caps’ franchise history. [S&S]
  • Speaking of the Caps and historical misses, how about some more infamous draft day oopsies? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 74th birthday to Rick Smith!

