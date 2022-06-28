Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for the other half of the Caps’ two-headed goalie situation, Vitek Vanecek. [Rink, RMNB]
- Filling out a report card for Carl Hagelin’s season. [S&S]
- A look at the past season - and what lies ahead - for new netminding prospect Clay Stevenson. [NoVa Caps]
- The name Jack Campbell has been thrown around as a potential option for the Caps’ goaltending upgrade. Here’s the downside to such a move. [S&S]
- The 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame class has been announced - get to know the latest group of inductees. [NHL, WHN]
- Seeing a second generation of Vogels in a hockey byline is pretty cool. Welcome to the Caps’ blogging family, Mackane! [WHN]
- Looking back at the top five trades made around the NHL last season. [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 55th birthday to Patrice Lefebvre!
- Finally, the Stanley Cup is dented again, as it has been many times before... although I think we all know that while the Avs dented it the fastest, the Caps dented it the best. [News4Jax]
