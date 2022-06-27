Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Reviewing the 2021-2022 season for goaltender Zach Fucale... [S+S]
- ...and prospect Oskar Magnusson. [NoVa Caps]
- Andre Burakovsky is now a two-time Stanley Cup Champion after the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in Tampa last night. Congrats, Burky! [WHN, RMNB]
- An under-the-radar pending UFA the Washington Capitals should keep an eye on: Ilya Mikheyev. [NoVa Caps]
- Hindsight is 20-20, and looking back at some of the draft picks the Caps could have made between 2014-2016 is tough. [NoVa Caps]
- And some of Washington’s past draft picks just make you cringe. [S+S]
- They have also made some incredible draft picks; here are three of the best. [S+S]
- Happy 38th birthday to D.J. King!
Finally, with the Avs winning the Stanley Cup last night, the NHL offseason has officially begun. Buckle up, boys and girls and babes, the rest of this summer is going to be busy.
