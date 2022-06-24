 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Reviewing Sheary’s season

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • Taking a long look at the Short King’s season with a review of Conor Sheary. [Rink, RMNB]
  • More season reviews from 2021-22, starting with Brett Leason... [S&S]
  • ...and then on to a look at what the future might hold for 2021 pick Dru Krebs. [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of that 2021 draft, here’s what it might it look like if, with a year of hindsight, we gave the Caps a do-over. [S&S]
  • What does the team’s organizational depth look like ahead of this year’s draft? [NoVa Caps]
  • Who might the Caps take with their #20 pick? Perhaps Danila Yurov. [S&S]
  • This offseason is going to be a tricky one for the Caps to navigate... but buckle up, because it’s only getting trickier after that. [WHN]
  • After a two-year break (thanks, COVID) the Caps have announced that development camp will be back at Medstar after the draft this summer. [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 57th birthday to Alain Raymond!

