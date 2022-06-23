 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season reviews for a quartet of Caps, rookie reflections, free agency questions and more.

By Alex Ervin
new
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers - Game One Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Take a look back at the 2021-2022 season for veteran blueliner Justin Schultz... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...goalie Vitek Vanecek... [Peerless]
  • ...power forward Tom Wilson... [S+S]
  • ...and prospect Haakon Hanelt. [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of Justin Schultz, his future with the Washington Capitals is uncertain. [WHN]
  • Rookie Aliaksei Protas reflects on his first NHL season and what it taught him. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps have their eyes on some top-tier free agent centers this summer. [LWOH]
  • Finally, happy 39th birthday to the one and only Brooks Laich!

