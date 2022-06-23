Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Take a look back at the 2021-2022 season for veteran blueliner Justin Schultz... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...goalie Vitek Vanecek... [Peerless]
- ...power forward Tom Wilson... [S+S]
- ...and prospect Haakon Hanelt. [NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of Justin Schultz, his future with the Washington Capitals is uncertain. [WHN]
- Rookie Aliaksei Protas reflects on his first NHL season and what it taught him. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps have their eyes on some top-tier free agent centers this summer. [LWOH]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to the one and only Brooks Laich!
Loading comments...