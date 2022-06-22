 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: One last look (or three) at Samsonov’s season, searching for answers in Backstrom’s absence and more.

By Becca H
NHL: OCT 14 Avalanche at Capitals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for one of the most talked-about players of the season, Ilya Samsonov. [Rink, Peerless, RMNB]
  • The recent news of Nicklas Backstrom’s surgery and likely long recovery (and questionable return) has changed the team’s priorities this offseason. [S&S]
  • Have the Caps been sniffing around Nazem Kadri or J.T. Miller as potential replacements? [WHN]
  • Or could a replacement be waiting... in Pittsburgh? (dear god what is happening) [WHN]
  • Reviewing the season and forecasting the future for prospect Kody Clark. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, raise a glass to the memory of Alexei Tezikov, who would have been 44 today.

