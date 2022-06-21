 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps lock up two future pieces, the blueline competition opens up (for bad reasons) and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Caps have re-signed a couple of future pieces, inking Beck Malenstyn and Brett Leason to new two-year deals. [Rink (Malenstyn, Leason), Caps (Malenstyn, Leason), WaPo, NBCSW]
  • Handing out grades for blueliner Martin Fehervary... [S&S]
  • ...and looking back at the season of fellow blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk. [Peerless]
  • Keeping up the blueliner theme, and the future Caps theme, here’s a look at the past season and what the coming years hold for prospect Benton Maas. [NoVa Caps]
  • And one more note on the defense, where the competition for the last roster spot may have sadly opened up with the recent shoulder surgery for Alexander Alexeyev. [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Ron Low, and raise a glass to the memory of Denis Dupéré, who would have been 74 today.

