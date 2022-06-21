Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps have re-signed a couple of future pieces, inking Beck Malenstyn and Brett Leason to new two-year deals. [Rink (Malenstyn, Leason), Caps (Malenstyn, Leason), WaPo, NBCSW]
- Handing out grades for blueliner Martin Fehervary... [S&S]
- ...and looking back at the season of fellow blueliner Trevor van Riemsdyk. [Peerless]
- Keeping up the blueliner theme, and the future Caps theme, here’s a look at the past season and what the coming years hold for prospect Benton Maas. [NoVa Caps]
- And one more note on the defense, where the competition for the last roster spot may have sadly opened up with the recent shoulder surgery for Alexander Alexeyev. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 72nd birthday to Ron Low, and raise a glass to the memory of Denis Dupéré, who would have been 74 today.
