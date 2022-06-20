Capitals Re-sign Beck Malenstyn

The Caps continued off-season business on Monday with the announcement that forward Beck Malenstyn has been re-signed. The team announcement was as follows:

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $1.525 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The first year of Malenstyn’s contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$110,000), while the second year will be a one-way contract ($775,000).

Malenstyn, 24, scored one goal in 12 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Malenstyn recorded his first career NHL goal and point on Nov. 30 against the Florida Panthers and was one of nine Capitals rookies to score their first career goal last season. In addition, the 6’3”, 200-pound forward registered 34 hits in 12 games from Nov. 24 to Dec. 19, which ranked first on the team in that span. In 15 career NHL games with the Capitals, Malenstyn has recorded one goal and +1 plus/minus rating.

The Delta, British Columbia, native recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 65 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, establishing an AHL career high in goals and tying a career high in points. Malenstyn finished the season ranked tied for third on Hershey in game-winning goals (3) and sixth in games played. Malenstyn appeared in all three of Hershey’s playoff games, recording one goal. In 185 career AHL career games with Hershey, Malenstyn has recorded 47 points (24g, 23a).

The Capitals selected Malenstyn with their fifth-round pick, 24th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.