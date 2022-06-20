Capitals Re-sign Brett Leason

The Washington Capitals announced the re-signing of restricted free agent Brett Leason on Monday. Here is the announcement from the team:

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Brett Leason to a two-year, $1.55 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason’s one-way contract will pay him $750,000 in 2022-23 and $800,000 in 2023-24.

Leason, 23, recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Leason made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season ranked third among Capitals rookies in games played. The 6’5”, 218-pound forward also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on May 5 in Game 2 of the First Round at Florida.

In addition, Leason recorded 13 points (6g, 7a) in 31 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL). Leason appeared in two of Hershey’s playoff games, recording one goal. In 114 career AHL career games with Hershey, Leason has recorded 47 points (18g, 29a).

The Capitals selected Leason with their second-round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.