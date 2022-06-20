 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: reviewing the season for veteran and prospective blueliners, what this weekend’s Backstrom news means, free agency possibilities and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: JAN 20 Capitals at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Looking back at the 2021-2022 season for blueliner Justin Schultz... [Peerless]
  • ...and defensive prospect Joaquim Lemay. [NoVa Caps]
  • With this weekend’s update on Nicklas Backstrom, the Washington Capitals have a few key decisions to make this summer. [WHN]
  • To ease the sting of this weekend’s news, take a fun walk down memory lane and re-live the Capitals’ ten best games from the 2021-2022 season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Does it make sense for the Caps to target Nazem Kadri this offseason? [NHLTR]
  • Or perhaps the Capitals should look at the possibility of a reunion with Filip Forsberg. [THW]
  • The Caps will presumably start next season with much more cap space than anticipated, so what does that look like? [PHR]
  • Finally, happy 45th birthday to Joe Corvo!

