Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The 2021-2022 season in review for Garnet Hathaway... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...Brett Leason... [Peerless]
- ...Axel Jonsson-Fjallby... [S+S]
- ...and Hershey defenseman Tobias Geisser. [NoVa Caps]
- The Washington Capitals could have a busy offseason this summer, so here are several dates on the schedule to keep in mind. [NBCSW]
- Speaking of a busy offseason, which players might not return next year? [THW]
- Caps prospect Henrik Rybinski notched two points (1G, 1A) in the Seattle Thunderbirds’ Game 7 victory in the WHL Western Conference Finals this week. [NoVa Caps]
Happy Pride Month, Caps fans!
Loading comments...