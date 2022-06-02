 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season reviews for a few forwards and a blueline prospect, key dates to keep in mind this summer and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The 2021-2022 season in review for Garnet Hathaway... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...Brett Leason... [Peerless]
  • ...Axel Jonsson-Fjallby... [S+S]
  • ...and Hershey defenseman Tobias Geisser. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Washington Capitals could have a busy offseason this summer, so here are several dates on the schedule to keep in mind. [NBCSW]
  • Speaking of a busy offseason, which players might not return next year? [THW]
  • Caps prospect Henrik Rybinski notched two points (1G, 1A) in the Seattle Thunderbirds’ Game 7 victory in the WHL Western Conference Finals this week. [NoVa Caps]

Happy Pride Month, Caps fans!

