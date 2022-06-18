 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Season reviews, a look at next year’s salary cap and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JAN 20 Capitals at Bruins Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the season for another surprise rookie in Aliaksei Protas. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Taking a look back at the year, and a look ahead at the future, for prospect Brent Johnson. [NoVa Caps]
  • The salary cap is going up a whole $1 million next season... so what does that mean for the eternally cap-strapped Caps? [NBCSW]
  • Nicklas Backstrom is trying to remain optimistic about his lingering hip injury. Same, babes... same. [NoVa Caps]
  • Get the read on the Caps’ fandom and how we’re all feeling about things these days. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Taking a look at one of the potential targets for the Caps in the upcoming 2022 draft. [WHN]
  • Caps’ announcer Wes Johnson is hoping to “unleash the funding!” to help fight Alzheimers during a virtual Voiceapalooza - going on now! [WTOP]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to Bob Rouse!

Loading comments...