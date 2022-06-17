 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Season recaps and reviews, a former Cap looks to bring home a new championship and more.

Washington Capitals Victory Parade And Rally Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the season for the one, the only, the GOAT himself... Alex Ovechkin. [Rink, RMNB]
  • We’ve been watching the captain for 17 seasons now, and he’s scored many incredible goals in those seasons. Here are the best goals of each year. [Rink]
  • Watching Andre Burakovsky score a big-time playoff goal against Tampa brought back great memories for Caps fans - but he’s looking to write his own story with the Avs. [WaPo]
  • Season reviews for Dmitry Orlov and Michal Kempny... [Peerless (Orlov, Kempny)]
  • ...and Anthony Mantha... [S&S]
  • ...and then take a look at the season - and a peek at what the future holds - for goalie prospect Hunter Shepard. [NoVa Caps]
  • Matt Irwin didn’t get a ton of playing time for the Caps last season, but he still made an impact on his teammates. [WHN]
  • Who might the Caps be able to target from the Kings’ soon-to-be free agents? [THW]
  • Finally, happy 45th birthday to Trent Whitfield, and happy 41st to Maxime Ouellet and Matt Hendricks!

