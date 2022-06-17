Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the season for the one, the only, the GOAT himself... Alex Ovechkin. [Rink, RMNB]
- We’ve been watching the captain for 17 seasons now, and he’s scored many incredible goals in those seasons. Here are the best goals of each year. [Rink]
- Watching Andre Burakovsky score a big-time playoff goal against Tampa brought back great memories for Caps fans - but he’s looking to write his own story with the Avs. [WaPo]
- Season reviews for Dmitry Orlov and Michal Kempny... [Peerless (Orlov, Kempny)]
- ...and Anthony Mantha... [S&S]
- ...and then take a look at the season - and a peek at what the future holds - for goalie prospect Hunter Shepard. [NoVa Caps]
- Matt Irwin didn’t get a ton of playing time for the Caps last season, but he still made an impact on his teammates. [WHN]
- Who might the Caps be able to target from the Kings’ soon-to-be free agents? [THW]
- Finally, happy 45th birthday to Trent Whitfield, and happy 41st to Maxime Ouellet and Matt Hendricks!
