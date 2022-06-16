Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Alexa, play “Country Roads”: reviewing the 2021-2022 season for T.J. Oshie... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...blueliner Nick Jensen... [Peerless]
- ...and defensive prospect Vincent Iorio. [NoVa Caps]
- Washington Capitals prospect Tobias Geisser signed a three-year deal with EV-Zug in the Swiss League yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- The Panthers are reportedly shopping goalie Sergei Bobrovsky this offseason, so could he be a viable option for the Caps? [WHN]
- Or perhaps Darcy Kuemper would be a better fit? [NBCSW]
- Take a look at another possible first-round draft target for the Caps, Czech center Jiri Kulich. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 41st birthday to Alexandre Giroux, 68th birthday to Tony White, and 44th birthday to Dainius Zubrus!
