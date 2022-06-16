 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: report cards for Oshbabe and two blueliners, news from Hershey, goalie talk and more.

By Alex Ervin
Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals Game 3 Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Alexa, play “Country Roads”: reviewing the 2021-2022 season for T.J. Oshie... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...blueliner Nick Jensen... [Peerless]
  • ...and defensive prospect Vincent Iorio. [NoVa Caps]
  • Washington Capitals prospect Tobias Geisser signed a three-year deal with EV-Zug in the Swiss League yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Panthers are reportedly shopping goalie Sergei Bobrovsky this offseason, so could he be a viable option for the Caps? [WHN]
  • Or perhaps Darcy Kuemper would be a better fit? [NBCSW]
  • Take a look at another possible first-round draft target for the Caps, Czech center Jiri Kulich. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 41st birthday to Alexandre Giroux, 68th birthday to Tony White, and 44th birthday to Dainius Zubrus!

