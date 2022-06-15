 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Wrapping up Orlov’s season, investigating the center market, goalie chatter and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Putting a bow on the season for Dmitry Orlov. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Taking a look back at the season that was for defenseman Matt Irwin... [Peerless]
  • ...as well as Caps’ prospect and Seattle Thunderbirds forward Henrik Rybinski. [NoVa Caps]
  • Who snags the Caps’ #1 goalie spot, potential free agent finds and more in a mailbag of questions. [NBCSW]
  • Speaking of questions, here’s another one for you: in the wake of news that Ducks’ netminder John Gibson may want a new scene, should the Caps trade for him? [S&S]
  • Breaking down the centers potentially headed to free agency this summer. [NoVa Caps]

