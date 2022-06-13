 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: a slew of season reviews, news on a former Caps bench boss and more.

By Alex Ervin
Pittsburgh Penguins v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A deep dive into the 2021-2022 season for veteran blueliner John Carlson... [Peerless]
  • ...rookie blueliner Martin Fehervary... [Peerless]
  • ...prospect blueliner Martin Has... [NoVa Caps]
  • ...fourth-line centerman Nic Dowd... [S+S]
  • ...rookie forward Connor McMichael... [S+S]
  • ...and goalie prospect Garin Bjorklund. [NoVa Caps]
  • Former Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz is reportedly a finalist for the vacant coaching position in Philadelphia. [WHN]
  • Speaking of Martin Has, he helped push his QMJHL team the Shawinigan Cataractes win their first-ever President’s Cup this weekend and will now face off against the Saint John Sea Dogs for the 2022 Memorial Cup. [WHN]
  • A look at Washington’s top prospects and potential 2022 draft needs. [Yahoo]
  • Give The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir a hand and fill out his Capitals fan survey here (or here if the other link does not work!).
  • Finally, happy 44th birthday to Matt Bradley and raise a glass to Garnet “Ace” Bailey, who would have turned 74 today.

