Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A deep dive into the 2021-2022 season for veteran blueliner John Carlson... [Peerless]
- ...rookie blueliner Martin Fehervary... [Peerless]
- ...prospect blueliner Martin Has... [NoVa Caps]
- ...fourth-line centerman Nic Dowd... [S+S]
- ...rookie forward Connor McMichael... [S+S]
- ...and goalie prospect Garin Bjorklund. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Washington Capitals head coach Barry Trotz is reportedly a finalist for the vacant coaching position in Philadelphia. [WHN]
- Speaking of Martin Has, he helped push his QMJHL team the Shawinigan Cataractes win their first-ever President’s Cup this weekend and will now face off against the Saint John Sea Dogs for the 2022 Memorial Cup. [WHN]
- A look at Washington’s top prospects and potential 2022 draft needs. [Yahoo]
- Give The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir a hand and fill out his Capitals fan survey here (or here if the other link does not work!).
- Finally, happy 44th birthday to Matt Bradley and raise a glass to Garnet “Ace” Bailey, who would have turned 74 today.
