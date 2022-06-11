 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: More season wraps, potential draft targets, and so on.

By Becca H
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Putting the wrapping paper on the 2021-22 season for Anthony Mantha. With a sparkly bow. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Handing out some grades for new guy Johan Larsson... [S&S]
  • ...a look back at last season for Tom Wilson... [Peerless]
  • ...and a look back - and ahead - for prospect Brian Pinho. [NoVa Caps]
  • Trevor van Riemsdyk had a great season for the Caps last year, and has made himself an invaluable piece of the blueline. [WHN]
  • Taking a look at one of the potential draft targets waiting for the Caps at #20. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Kip Miller!

