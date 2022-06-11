Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Putting the wrapping paper on the 2021-22 season for Anthony Mantha. With a sparkly bow. [Rink, RMNB]
- Handing out some grades for new guy Johan Larsson... [S&S]
- ...a look back at last season for Tom Wilson... [Peerless]
- ...and a look back - and ahead - for prospect Brian Pinho. [NoVa Caps]
- Trevor van Riemsdyk had a great season for the Caps last year, and has made himself an invaluable piece of the blueline. [WHN]
- Taking a look at one of the potential draft targets waiting for the Caps at #20. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 53rd birthday to Kip Miller!
