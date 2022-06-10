 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Exploring potential RW replacements while Wilson recuperates, continuing the hunt for a new goalie and more.

By Becca H
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Finishing up our series on potential free-agent and trade options for the Caps’ goalie search. [Rink]
  • Wrapping up the last campaign for youngster Brett Leason. [Rink, RMNB]
  • A review of the 2021-22 season, and a look at what the future holds, for Lucas Johansen. [NoVa Caps]
  • A review and report card for Garnet Hathaway. [S&S]
  • What - if anything - will the Caps do to upgrade their blueline for the 2022-23 season? [NBCSW]
  • While the Caps wait for Tom Wilson to heal from his recent ACL surgery, they could check out these substitute UFA/trade options on the right side. [NoVa Caps]

Happy Friday, babes!

