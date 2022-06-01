Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- If the Caps should go shopping on the free agent goalie market this summer, here are some netminders who could fit the bill. [Rink]
- Wrapping up the season for (and sending good healing thoughts to) Carl Hagelin. [Rink, RMNB]
- What did Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 2021-22 campaign look like broken down into tenths? [Peerless]
- Reviewing the season for Caps’ prospect Bear Hughes... [NoVa Caps]
- ...and another look at Herndon’s own Joe Snively. [S&S]
- Tom Wilson’s recent surgery will likely keep him out for at least the first two months of the season... and those are some pretty big skates to fill. [WHN]
- Entertaining potential trade scenarios for one John Carlson. [S&S]
- After his team’s fourth-consecutive first-round exit, how toasty is Brian MacLellan’s seat getting? [S&S]
- The Caps have named their fourth worthy Capital Impact Fund beneficiary, the awesome Players Against Hate organization. [Caps]
Happy June, y’all!
Loading comments...