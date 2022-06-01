 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Many, many season reviews await, the Caps select another very worthy recipient of the Capital Impact Fund and more.

By Becca H
/ new
NHL: OCT 29 Coyotes at Capitals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • If the Caps should go shopping on the free agent goalie market this summer, here are some netminders who could fit the bill. [Rink]
  • Wrapping up the season for (and sending good healing thoughts to) Carl Hagelin. [Rink, RMNB]
  • What did Evgeny Kuznetsov’s 2021-22 campaign look like broken down into tenths? [Peerless]
  • Reviewing the season for Caps’ prospect Bear Hughes... [NoVa Caps]
  • ...and another look at Herndon’s own Joe Snively. [S&S]
  • Tom Wilson’s recent surgery will likely keep him out for at least the first two months of the season... and those are some pretty big skates to fill. [WHN]
  • Entertaining potential trade scenarios for one John Carlson. [S&S]
  • After his team’s fourth-consecutive first-round exit, how toasty is Brian MacLellan’s seat getting? [S&S]
  • The Caps have named their fourth worthy Capital Impact Fund beneficiary, the awesome Players Against Hate organization. [Caps]

Happy June, y’all!

