The Noon Number: Leading the Way

24 - Number of playoff series in which Alex Ovechkin has scored at least one goal... and also the number of playoff series in which Alex Ovechkin has played at least one game since his NHL debut back in 2005-06. He continued this streak with a goal in Saturday’s win, his first goal (and fourth point) of the series.

Over the years Ovechkin has scored 72 goals (and counting) in those 23 playoff series, which is good enough for 16th all-time (tied with Patrick Marleau), and has been about a point-per-game player over that span with 139 points in 144 games.

(h/t @tuthill_travis)