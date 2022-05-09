Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Panthers Game 4 Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s Game 4 matchup with the Florida Panthers from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, NHL, and WTOP, and of course, don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Litter Box Cats for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday’s win from Vogs, Peerless, RMNB, S+S (and again), and Litter Box Cats.
- Anthony Mantha’s physical play has been a huge part of the Washington Capitals’ success so far. [WaPo ($)]
- Thoughts and updates on Tom Wilson, Marcus Johansson, and Connor McMichael. [Athletic ($)]
- Evgeny Kuznetsov was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Noel Acciari on Saturday. [NHL, AP, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB]
- Check out the media availability from yesterday’s option skate from Coach Laviolette, John Carlson, and Connor McMichael.
- Tom Wilson is still regarded as day-to-day, and Coach Laviolette will provide an update on him before tonight’s game. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Alex Ovechkin is once again proving what a great leader he is both on and off the ice. [WHN]
- Speaking of Alex Ovechkin, he continues to record milestones in the playoffs. [NoVa Caps]
- Despite making his NHL playoff debut on Saturday, Connor McMichael is feeling very confident in his game. [WHN]
- The Hershey Bears won their Calder Cup Playoff game yesterday, forcing a Game 3 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight. [NoVa Caps]
- In that Bears’ game, prospect Bogdan Trineyev made his AHL debut for Hershey. [NoVa Caps]
- Carl Hagelin skated again yesterday, and while he is not close to returning, he is making good progress. [RMNB]
- If the Capitals are going to pull off the upset and win this Round 1 series, here are a few reasons why. [S+S]
- Finally, happy 44th birthday to Andrej Podkonicky, 72nd birthday to Steve Self, and 55th birthday to Mark Tinordi!
