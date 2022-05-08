Sunday Caps Clips: Feline Fine

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s win over the Florida Panthers from us, Vogs, Peerless, WaPo ($), AP, NHL (and again), Athletic ($), PHT, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Samsonov/TvR, Oshie/Johansson), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, (and again), RMNB (and again), and S+S (and again).
- The Washington Capitals recalled goalie Hunter Shepard from Hershey before yesterday’s game and reassigned forward Brett Leason after the game. [Caps (Shepard, Leason)]
- The Capitals know how heavy postseason pressure feels, but this time around they are on the other side of that matchup. [WaPo ($)]
- Washington’s penalty kill has been vital to the team’s success in Round 1. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, a big happy birthday to Stanley Cup Champion Lars Eller, who turns 33 today!
