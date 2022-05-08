 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Feline Fine

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps win Game 3 in a decisive fashion, a few roster moves, the underdog life and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Three Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Loading comments...