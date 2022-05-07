Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Panthers Game 3 Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Icings aren’t usually a huge part of the game, but do them at the wrong time, and - as the Caps have learned so far - they can cost you. [Rink]
- Step into Peter Laviolette’s shoes and make the call: Samsonov or Vanecek? [Rink]
- Three things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about Caps. [Rink]
- Previews of today’s Game 3 matinee from Vogs, NHL, NBCSW, AP, Sun-Sentinel, and as always swing by our SB Nation pals over at Litter Box Cats for the other side of the series.
- Laviolette, per usual, isn’t giving anything away about his goalie decisions, and Tom Wilson remains day to day. [NBCSW]
- The Caps know what they did right in Game 2, and where old habits crept in again. So the plan for Game 3 is pretty clear. [NBCSW]
- Also clear? They need to put Game 2 behind them. [NBC4]
- Goaltending, goaltending, goaltending. Same as it ever was (at least this season). [WaPo, WHN]
- Still day-to-day with that lower-body injury, Tom Wilson’s absence is one of many that could shift the balance of some first-round series. [AP]
- Learnings and numbers through the first two games of Caps-Cats. [The Score, NoVa Caps]
- Zach Fucale is headed back to Hershey as the Bears get their own postseason underway... [Caps]
- ...although unfortunately it hasn’t gotten off to the best start, as Hershey was shut out by the Baby Pens in Game 1 of their best-of-three series. [Bears]
- A few leftovers from Game 2. [Caps, Panthers (and again), S&S, RMNB, THW, LBC]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Tony Cassolato, and happy 43rd to Lawrence Nycholat!
Loading comments...