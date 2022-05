17 - Number of shots faced, and saves made, by Ilya Samsonov in his relief effort last night. Since 2005-06, only two goalies have played 20 minutes or less of a playoff game and had 17 or more saves since 2005-06. Louis Domingue became the first to do so in his overtime relief effort against the Rangers on Tuesday, and Samsonov became the second in Game 2 of Capitals-Panthers.