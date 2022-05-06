Friday Caps Clips: Fit to Be Tied

Your savory breakfast links:
- Three things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink]
Recaps and other assorted musings on last night's loss
- Game 2 was not a shining moment for the Caps, and they’re ready to put it behind them as the series shifts back to DC. [NBCSW]
- Vanecek won the goalie battle in Game 1... but Game 2 went to Sergei Bobrovsky. [NBCSW]
- Guess what? GOALTENDING ISSUES. Hooray. [NBCSW]
- With Tom Wilson sidelined, the Caps called up Brett Leason to make his NHL playoff debut. [Caps video (Leason), NBCSW, NHL, ESPN, The Score, WHN (and again), S&S]
- Of course, the Caps already have Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in the wings... so why bring in Leason? [RMNB]
- After being named the Caps’ playoff starter, Vitek Vanecek has a golden opportunity. Or maybe had. We’ll see. [S&S]
- T.J. Oshie is coming off a regular season that was marred by injury, illness, and lackluster play - but his postseason is off to a good start, and the Caps will need it. [S&S]
Sh*t happens. Move on. Happy Friday.
