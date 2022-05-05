Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Panthers Game 2 Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Three things we were talking about yesterday when talking about the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s Game 2 matchup with the Florida Panthers from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Litter Box Cats for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s Game 1 victory from Vogs, Peerless, Athletic ($), NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S (and again), and Litter Box Cats.
- Speaking of Game 1, Tom Wilson is a game-time decision for tonight after sustaining a lower-body injury on Tuesday but John Carlson is ready to go. [WHN, ESPN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
- If Tom Wilson is unavailable tonight, what does the Caps’ lineup look like without him? [Athletic ($)]
- A surging Evgeny Kuznetsov is a good thing indeed. [WaPo ($)]
- The Capitals recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio to Hershey yesterday. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- Game 1 is an excellent blueprint for how the Caps need to play the rest of this series. [NBCSW]
- The 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees were announced yesterday, and the Caps nominated Garnet Hathaway. [Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A few NHL records to keep an eye on this postseason. [NBCSW]
- Good news: Carl Hagelin skated with Washington’s strength and conditioning coach in Florida yesterday. [RMNB]
- Playoff pressure can be intense, but how much of it is weighing on each team this postseason? [Athletic ($)]
- Takeaways from every Game 1 and where the rest of Round 1 might be heading. [ESPN]
Loading comments...