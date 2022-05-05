 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Panthers Game 2 Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Cats face off in Game 2, updates on Wilson and Carlson, Good Guy Garnet and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers - Game One Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Three things we were talking about yesterday when talking about the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
  • Previews and other important information for tonight’s Game 2 matchup with the Florida Panthers from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Litter Box Cats for coverage from behind enemy lines.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s Game 1 victory from Vogs, Peerless, Athletic ($), NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S (and again), and Litter Box Cats.
  • Speaking of Game 1, Tom Wilson is a game-time decision for tonight after sustaining a lower-body injury on Tuesday but John Carlson is ready to go. [WHN, ESPN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
  • If Tom Wilson is unavailable tonight, what does the Caps’ lineup look like without him? [Athletic ($)]
  • A surging Evgeny Kuznetsov is a good thing indeed. [WaPo ($)]
  • The Capitals recalled defenseman Vincent Iorio to Hershey yesterday. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
  • Game 1 is an excellent blueprint for how the Caps need to play the rest of this series. [NBCSW]
  • The 2022 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees were announced yesterday, and the Caps nominated Garnet Hathaway. [Caps, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • A few NHL records to keep an eye on this postseason. [NBCSW]
  • Good news: Carl Hagelin skated with Washington’s strength and conditioning coach in Florida yesterday. [RMNB]
  • Playoff pressure can be intense, but how much of it is weighing on each team this postseason? [Athletic ($)]
  • Takeaways from every Game 1 and where the rest of Round 1 might be heading. [ESPN]

