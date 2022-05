10 - Number of Capitals’ forwards with at least one scoring chance in last night’s Game 1 win. That accounts for all but two of the forwards dressed for the game (Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd, although they did still generate a few shot attempts and shots on net between them).

Every skater except for Martin Fehervary and Justin Schultz also had at least one shot on goal, with the Caps generating 38 shots to Florida’s 32.