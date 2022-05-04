 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: Declawing the Cats

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps surprise the Panthers with a big Game 1 win, Ovechkin returns, Wilson and Carlson leave with injuries and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers - Game One Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • We break down the first-round series with the Panthers and make some predictions for its outcome in the latest Rink Roundtable. [Rink]
  • Get to know more of the Panthers (including a few you probably saw a bit too much of last night). [Rink (Bennett, Reinhart, Forsling, Duclair, Weegar)]
  • A look at the Caps’ lines and defensive pairings, and how they can best be maximized for this series. [Rink]
  • Three things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s Game 1 win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Kuznetsov, recap), Panthers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Sun-Sentinel, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Caps Outsider.
  • There was a wee bit of the 2018 Caps in last night’s win, wasn’t there? [NBCSW]
  • After numerous questions surrounding the Caps’ goaltending situation, Vitek Vanecek outdueled Sergei Bobrovsky in last night’s game. [NBCSW]
  • It wasn’t all good news, as Tom Wilson scored a goal but then was injured and left the game after playing just a few minutes. John Carlson also left later in the game. Ugh. [ESPN, The Score]
  • Previews of the Caps-Panthers series, as the good guys look to win their first playoff series in 4 years. [WaPo (and again)]
  • The Caps, fueled by recent post-Cup disappointments, are hoping their experience propels them past their underdog status. [Caps]
  • The top three reasons why the Caps will pull off the upset over the Cats. [S&S]
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is carrying his Kuzy-ness right into the playoffs, and thank goodness. [WHN]
  • News and notes from yesterday’s pregame skate, where the Caps got their captain back and Laviolette announced his Game 1 starter. [Caps]
  • So what went into Laviolette’s selection of Vitek Vanecek as his playoff goalie (for now)? [WHN]
  • More predictions about the opening round of the postseason. [S&S, Pensburgh]
  • With an aging core, is this year’s playoff run the end of an era for the Capitals? That and more questions answered in yesterday’s Post chat. [WaPo]
  • Good guy Garnet Hathaway continues his support of first responders, with he and wife Lindsay raising funds for the Baltimore City Fire Foundation. [CBS Baltimore]

