Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A peek back at AJF’s 2021-22 season. [Peerless]
- Handing out some grades for Aliaksei Protas’s first steps in the NHL... [S&S]
- ...and those of his frequent linemate and fellow tall kid, Brett Leason. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps need to focus on goaltending, forwards, and getting younger this offseason... piece of cake. [THW]
- So how exactly will the Caps handle their pending restricted free agent netminders? [WHN]
- If the Caps should entertain trade packages for Lars Eller, what might those look like? And how quickly should they turn them down, because he’s a Perfect Human TM? [S&S]
- One more question: after a second-consecutive first-round exit, is Peter Laviolette on the hot seat? [S&S]
- Looking ahead to this summer’s draft, and who the Caps might use their first pick - big #46! - of the draft. [THW]
- Finally, happy 62nd birthday to Greg Adams, happy 70th to Jean Lemieux, and happy 48th to Jim Carey and Doug Doull!
