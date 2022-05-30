Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Reviewing this season for Marcus Johansson... [Peerless]
- ...and noted Giant Forward™ Aliaksei Protas. [NoVa Caps]
- Plus, a look at Washington’s blueline performance this season. [NoVa Caps]
- Would Nazem Kadri be a good free agency fit for the Washington Capitals this summer? [WHN]
- Or perhaps the Caps should try and trade for William Nylander? [S+S]
- Better yet, check out a list of one UFA from each team the Caps might want to consider. [RMNB]
- The IIHF World Championship wrapped up yesterday, and Michal Kempny and former Cap Jakub Vrana get to take home bronze medals after the Czech team beat Team USA 8-4. [IIHF, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 64th birthday to Wes Jarvis, 68th birthday to Greg Joly, and 37th birthday to Aaron Volpatti!
Happy Memorial Day, Caps fans!
