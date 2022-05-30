 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season reviews for MoJo, Protas, and the blueline, potential offseason targets and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
NHL: MAR 28 Hurricanes at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Reviewing this season for Marcus Johansson... [Peerless]
  • ...and noted Giant Forward™ Aliaksei Protas. [NoVa Caps]
  • Plus, a look at Washington’s blueline performance this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Would Nazem Kadri be a good free agency fit for the Washington Capitals this summer? [WHN]
  • Or perhaps the Caps should try and trade for William Nylander? [S+S]
  • Better yet, check out a list of one UFA from each team the Caps might want to consider. [RMNB]
  • The IIHF World Championship wrapped up yesterday, and Michal Kempny and former Cap Jakub Vrana get to take home bronze medals after the Czech team beat Team USA 8-4. [IIHF, NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 64th birthday to Wes Jarvis, 68th birthday to Greg Joly, and 37th birthday to Aaron Volpatti!

Happy Memorial Day, Caps fans!

Loading comments...