The Noon Number: On the Road Again

18 - Number of times in franchise history that the Capitals have started a playoff series on the road, as they will do tonight. The last time they did so was back in June of 2018 to start the Stanley Cup Final (a game which did not go well but ultimately could not have mattered less).

The Caps are just about .500 when playing Game 1 on the road over the years, with a record of 9-8-1 and wins in two of their last three.

Tonight kicks off the Capitals’ 51st playoff series overall, and are 29-18-3 in 50 previous series openers. They will look for win #30 tonight, and win #10 on the road, when they take on the Panthers in Sunrise.