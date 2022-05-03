Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Panthers Game 1 Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- You are now Peter Laviolette - and you have a decision to make about who skates alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Who do you pick? [Rink]
- Three things we were talking about yesterday as we awaited the Caps’ 2022 playoff debut. [Rink]
- Get to know more of the Panthers. [Rink (Marchment, Giroux)]
- Previews of Game 1 and Round 1 from Vogs, the Panthers, Japers’ Rink Radio, Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Litterbox Cats for the opposing view throughout the series.
- Sounds like Alex Ovechkin is ready to go for Game 1, which is not at all surprising but definitely welcome news. [NHL]
- Regardless of Ovechkin’s status, the team’s other forwards need to step up if the Caps have any chance of moving past the Panthers. [THW]
- Laviolette is keeping his goalie decision close to the vest, leaving the situation in net very much up in the air ahead of Game 1 [NBCSW, WashTimes]
- Whoever he chooses, does that need to be The Goalie for the entire run? Some say yes (obviously forgetting 2018). [WaPo]
- The Caps have some experience being the Presidents’ Trophy winners, and faltering early. They’re looking to be the ones that take down this year’s winner. [NBCSW]
- In fact, they’re just fine going into this series with the underdog label attached to them. [WJLA7]
- Breaking down the captain’s sparkling postseason numbers. [The Sporting News]
- News and notes from the final Caps’ practice before they hit the road for Florida. [Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Kuznetsov), NoVa Caps]
- How the Caps can win - and lose - against the Florida Panthers... [NBCSW]
- ...and five reasons why they will lose. [S&S]
- The Eastern Conference is a murderer’s row of teams, and the path to the Cup through it will not be an easy one. [AP]
- One major question for each of the 16 playoff teams as the postseason gets underway. [USA Today]
- A look at some of the top storylines for this year’s playoffs. [PHT]
- Fans of teams not going to the show are hitching up the bandwagon (or just making their predictions). [BSH, DBtB, WiiM, EOTP, Nucks Misconduct]
- More predictions on how this opening round will go from a scout, a coach, and an NHL exec. [The Athletic ($)]
- Happy 65th birthday to Rod Langway and happy 45th to Jeff Halpern, and raise a glass to the memory of Robbie Moore, who passed away earlier this year and would have been 68 today.
- Go get ‘em, boys.
Florida Mood: pic.twitter.com/KNOcLzbIg5— x - Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 2, 2022
