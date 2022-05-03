Get to Know a Panther: Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart

#13 / Right Winger/Center

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 193 | Born: November 6, 1995

Birthplace: West Vancouver, BC, CAN | Acquired: Traded from Buffalo for G Devon Levi and a 1st-round pick in the 2022 or 2023 NHL Draft on July 24, 2021

Assets: Has excellent playmaking skills, plus the ability to play both wing and center. Can also be a two-way presence. Is quite low-maintenance and owns great family pedigree.

Flaws: Needs to fill out his 6-1 frame and gain greater strength to maximize output in the National Hockey League (and also to win more battles, especially when he plays wing).

Career Potential: Skilled, versatile offensive forward.

(Via TSN)

Why you should know who he is: Sam Reinhart was one of those 2021 offseason trades that you probably did not think twice about, but boy does it make the Panthers look like geniuses now. After seven okay seasons in Buffalo, Reinhart had an absolute career year in Florida this year. He set new career highs in goals (33), assists (49), and points (82) and was third on the team in scoring overall. He led the Panthers in power play goals with 16, also a career high. Reinhart was a consistent piece of Florida’s offensive machine this season, averaging 1.05 points/game on the third line. Yes, he scored 82 points as a third line winger, and he made it look easy.

Reinhart’s two-way play is a very impressive part of his game. He is a threat at both ends of the ice, which will make him difficult to match up against.

How the Caps can stop him: Uh...keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best? Kidding, mostly. The Caps will have to work hard to contain Reinhart as much as possible whenever he takes the ice. It is going to take a certain level of discipline, in regard to both penalties and puck movement. Trips to the sin bin will put Reinhart out there with the Panthers’ power play, and he is already going to be difficult to stifle without being down a player. Sloppy puck movement will give Reinhart the chance to pounce on loose pucks, which he will do in any zone. The Caps need to give him as little room as possible, which means making as few mistakes as possible and keeping an eye on him defensively at all times.