Get to Know a Panther: Anthony Duclair

Anthony Duclair

#10 | Left Winger

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 197 | Born: August 26, 1995

Birthplace: Pointe-Claire, QC, CAN | Acquired: Free Agent; Signed: December 17, 2020

Assets: Is a natural scorer with a quick release and the smarts to be in the right place at the right time when on the ice. Owns the hands of a surgeon. Can line up on either side of center.

Flaws: Needs to get bigger and stronger physically in order to survive the rigors of the pro game. Must also continue to work on his defensive game, which is still somewhat lacking.

Career Potential: Speedy offensive winger.

(Via TSN)

Why You Should Know Who He Is: Anthony Duclair had a career season this year for the Florida Panthers, setting new highs in goals (31), assists (27), and points (58) despite missing eight games with a lower body injury back in December. His hockey IQ is impressive, and he always seems to know exactly where he needs to be on the ice to make the play happen. Duclair’s speed will definitely be a potential problem for the slower Washington Capitals lineup. He is an excellent skater who is very light on his feet, making him both hard to keep track of and difficult to stop once he is in motion, and his shots, which he usually fires off quickly, have been incredibly accurate this season. Exhibit A:

Duclair is also a valuable piece of the Panthers’ secondary power play unit. Hopefully the Caps will make an effort to tamp down on their recent penalty problem come playoffs, but if they don’t, Washington’s penalty kill will have to keep an eye on Duclair in the latter half of Florida power plays.

How the Caps Can Stop Him: While Duclair is a pretty consistent offensive threat, he is a bit of a defensive liability on the ice. The Capitals need to do their best to either keep the puck away from him or, better yet, keep him out of Florida’s offensive zone together. If he is forced to spend more time playing defense, the odds of him making a mistake are much higher. Duclair is also on the smaller side for a hockey player, which could work in favor of Washington’s physical style of play. He does not throw his weight around a lot on the ice, opting for speed and agility instead. If they can catch him on the ice, the Caps have a good chance of out-muscling him for the puck.