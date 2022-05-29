Sunday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Taking another look at Garnet Hathaway’s 2021-22 campaign... [Peerless]
- ...and a deep dive into local kid Joe Snively’s first steps into the NHL... [NoVa Caps]
- ...plus a look at the season for Mike Sgarbossa. [S&S]
- A fun little exercise of sniffing around (almost) every team’s free agents as potential options for the Caps. [RMNB]
- Should they go the trade route instead, what about Maple Leaf - and former Cap offspring - William Nylander? [S&S]
- Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Willie Brossart, and happy 47th to Jason Allison!
Loading comments...