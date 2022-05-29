 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Season reviews, free agent shopping and more.

By Becca H
Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

  • Taking another look at Garnet Hathaway’s 2021-22 campaign... [Peerless]
  • ...and a deep dive into local kid Joe Snively’s first steps into the NHL... [NoVa Caps]
  • ...plus a look at the season for Mike Sgarbossa. [S&S]
  • A fun little exercise of sniffing around (almost) every team’s free agents as potential options for the Caps. [RMNB]
  • Should they go the trade route instead, what about Maple Leaf - and former Cap offspring - William Nylander? [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 73rd birthday to Willie Brossart, and happy 47th to Jason Allison!

