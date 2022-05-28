 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Questions facing the Caps this summer, including how to overcome some big injuries to key players, and more.

By Becca H
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Kings v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 campaign for rookie blueliner Martin Fehervary. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Some more seasons in review for a couple of young’uns, with a look at Beck Malenstyn and Garrett Pilon. [S&S, NoVa Caps]
  • There are many questions facing the Caps as they head into an offseason of uncertainty - and here are three big ones. [NBCSW]
  • Perhaps the biggest? How to overcome the long-term absence of Tom Wilson and the ongoing hip struggles for Nicklas Backstrom. [The Athletic ($)]
  • With all of those questions in front of them, the Caps may need to make a big splash this offseason to shake things up. [WHN]
  • A recap of the final quarter and end of season for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 70th birthday to Jack Lynch, happy 67th to Doug Hicks, happy 54th to Jim Hrivnak, happy 49th to Pat Peake, and happy 27th to Zach Fucale - and raise a glass to the memory of Gary Inness, who would have been 73 today.

Loading comments...