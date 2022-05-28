Saturday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the 2021-22 campaign for rookie blueliner Martin Fehervary. [Rink, RMNB]
- Some more seasons in review for a couple of young’uns, with a look at Beck Malenstyn and Garrett Pilon. [S&S, NoVa Caps]
- There are many questions facing the Caps as they head into an offseason of uncertainty - and here are three big ones. [NBCSW]
- Perhaps the biggest? How to overcome the long-term absence of Tom Wilson and the ongoing hip struggles for Nicklas Backstrom. [The Athletic ($)]
- With all of those questions in front of them, the Caps may need to make a big splash this offseason to shake things up. [WHN]
- A recap of the final quarter and end of season for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 70th birthday to Jack Lynch, happy 67th to Doug Hicks, happy 54th to Jim Hrivnak, happy 49th to Pat Peake, and happy 27th to Zach Fucale - and raise a glass to the memory of Gary Inness, who would have been 73 today.
