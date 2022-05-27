 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Season reviews, a glimpse at Carlson’s recent playoff woes, a call to action and more.

By Becca H
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for Perfect Human Lars Eller. [Rink, RMNB]
  • You can also look at the year in review for Carl Hagelin... [Peerless]
  • ...”blink and you’ll miss him” forward Dennis Cholowski... [S&S]
  • ...and defensive prospect Alex Alexeyev. [NoVa Caps]
  • In the wake of yet another horrible gun tragedy, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud had some pointed (and spot-on) words for the Caps and Nats about their responsibility to join their fellow DC sports teams - and speak the hell up already. [On Her Turf]
  • While his regular season performances have been strong, John Carlson has had some pretty lousy postseason outings of late. [S&S]
  • A couple of Caps prospects have begun their pro careers, inking deals with the Hershey Bears. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to Chris Felix, and happy 32nd to Nic Dowd!

