Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: rough injury news for Wilson, season reviews for a handful of forwards and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • Recapping the 2021-2022 season for fourth-line center Nic Dowd... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...forward Garret Pilon... [S+S]
  • ...and The Tiger himself Lars Eller. [Peerless (and be on the lookout for our look at Eller’s season later this morning)]
  • The big Washington Capitals news from yesterday: Tom Wilson had successful surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL and will miss 6-8 months. [Rink, WaPo ($), NHL, Athletic ($), WHN (and again), NBCSW, AP, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S, YardBarker]
  • Performance bonuses from the 2021-2022 season will cost the Capitals $100,000 in cap space for next season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Take a look back at the different ways the Caps contributed to the community this season. [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Matt Herr and happy 63rd birthday to Pat Riggin!

