Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recapping the 2021-2022 season for fourth-line center Nic Dowd... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...forward Garret Pilon... [S+S]
- ...and The Tiger himself Lars Eller. [Peerless (and be on the lookout for our look at Eller’s season later this morning)]
- The big Washington Capitals news from yesterday: Tom Wilson had successful surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL and will miss 6-8 months. [Rink, WaPo ($), NHL, Athletic ($), WHN (and again), NBCSW, AP, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S, YardBarker]
- Performance bonuses from the 2021-2022 season will cost the Capitals $100,000 in cap space for next season. [NoVa Caps]
- Take a look back at the different ways the Caps contributed to the community this season. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Matt Herr and happy 63rd birthday to Pat Riggin!
Loading comments...