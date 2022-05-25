Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Wrapping up the 2021-22 campaign for blueliner John Carlson... [Rink, RMNB]
- ...defensive prospect Lucas Johansen... [S&S]
- ...and fourth-line center Nic Dowd (and stay tuned for our look at Dowd’s season later this morning). [Peerless]
- Back to that Carlson guy for a sec - if the Caps were to move on from him via trade, what might come back the other way? [S&S]
- After carrying the mantel as one of the league’s oldest teams in recent years - and having the first-round exits to prove it - the Caps need an injection of youth in the lineup. [NBCSW]
- The Caps may have tre kronor competing for a spot on the fourth line as it could come down to Swedes Carl Hagelin, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Johan Larsson. [NoVa Caps]
- Is it actually a good thing that the Caps got bounced in the first round? Um... [S&S]
- Happy 65th birthday to Robert Picard, and happy 31st to Michael Latta! Ketchup for everyone!
- Finally, congrats to Caps’ legend and 2018 Cup Champ Brooks Orpik on completing his degree at Boston College this weekend! [WHN]
☑️ NCAA Champion— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) May 24, 2022
☑️ Stanley Cup Winner
☑️ @BostonCollege Graduate
Congrats to assistant coach Brooks Orpik ’22 pic.twitter.com/r9IMgeKrXN
