 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Reviewing player performances, entertaining trade ideas and looking ahead to some more decisions facing the Caps this summer.

By Becca H
/ new
Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals Game 3 Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 campaign for blueliner John Carlson... [Rink, RMNB]
  • ...defensive prospect Lucas Johansen... [S&S]
  • ...and fourth-line center Nic Dowd (and stay tuned for our look at Dowd’s season later this morning). [Peerless]
  • Back to that Carlson guy for a sec - if the Caps were to move on from him via trade, what might come back the other way? [S&S]
  • After carrying the mantel as one of the league’s oldest teams in recent years - and having the first-round exits to prove it - the Caps need an injection of youth in the lineup. [NBCSW]
  • The Caps may have tre kronor competing for a spot on the fourth line as it could come down to Swedes Carl Hagelin, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Johan Larsson. [NoVa Caps]
  • Is it actually a good thing that the Caps got bounced in the first round? Um... [S&S]
  • Happy 65th birthday to Robert Picard, and happy 31st to Michael Latta! Ketchup for everyone!
  • Finally, congrats to Caps’ legend and 2018 Cup Champ Brooks Orpik on completing his degree at Boston College this weekend! [WHN]

Loading comments...