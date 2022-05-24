Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look back at an injury-affected season for Nicklas Backstrom... [Rink, Peerless, RMNB]
- ...and a season report card for the Caps captain Alex Ovechkin. [S+S]
- Lars Eller reflects on what he calls his “most challenging season” yet and where he goes from here. [WHN]
- Who should the Washington Capitals be targeting with the 20th-overall pick in the upcoming 2022 draft? [THW]
- The Caps have several moves to consider this offseason, including these. [CP]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to Cody Eakin and happy 34th birthday to Zach Sill!
Loading comments...