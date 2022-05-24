 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season reviews for the captain and his righthand man, Eller reflecting on a difficult season and more.

By Alex Ervin
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A look back at an injury-affected season for Nicklas Backstrom... [Rink, Peerless, RMNB]
  • ...and a season report card for the Caps captain Alex Ovechkin. [S+S]
  • Lars Eller reflects on what he calls his “most challenging season” yet and where he goes from here. [WHN]
  • Who should the Washington Capitals be targeting with the 20th-overall pick in the upcoming 2022 draft? [THW]
  • The Caps have several moves to consider this offseason, including these. [CP]
  • Finally, happy 31st birthday to Cody Eakin and happy 34th birthday to Zach Sill!

