The Noon Number: You Got No Fear of the Underdog

22 - Number of points separating the Capitals and Panthers in the final 2021-22 standings, with the Caps finishing the season with 100 points compared to the Cats’ Presidents’ Trophy-winning 122-point season. That’s the third-biggest points deficit the Caps have faced going into the playoffs in franchise history, and the biggest since the 88-point Capitals played the eventual Cup champ Rangers (112 points).

The Caps have had fewer points than their playoff opponent six other times in the last 15 years, and are 3-3 in those series (including two of their four en route to the 2018 Stanley Cup).