Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A potentially tumultuous offseason awaits the Caps. Hooray!

By Becca H
new
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Six Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • When the 2022-23 season gets underway, Anthony Mantha should get some more time on the top line. [S&S]
  • The Caps headed into the regular season with goalie questions. They went into the playoffs with goalie questions. And now? An offseason with goalie questions. [NBCSW]
  • Handing out some grades for Hendrix Lapierre in his brief but sparkling stint with the Caps. [S&S]
  • But which of their two current goalies - if either - should stick around and which one should become trade bait? [NoVa Caps]
  • After a series of playoff disappointments, the window for the Caps’ aging core is rapidly closing... so this could be a crucial offseason. [S&S]
  • A handful of takeaways from the Caps’ end-of-season media chats. [THW]
  • Wrapping up an up-and-down season for the Caps’ AHL affiliate up in Hershey. [NoVa Caps]
  • Who could be hitting the road to explore free agency this summer? [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Errol Rausse, and happy 32nd to Aaron Ness!

