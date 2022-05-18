Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- When the 2022-23 season gets underway, Anthony Mantha should get some more time on the top line. [S&S]
- The Caps headed into the regular season with goalie questions. They went into the playoffs with goalie questions. And now? An offseason with goalie questions. [NBCSW]
- Handing out some grades for Hendrix Lapierre in his brief but sparkling stint with the Caps. [S&S]
- But which of their two current goalies - if either - should stick around and which one should become trade bait? [NoVa Caps]
- After a series of playoff disappointments, the window for the Caps’ aging core is rapidly closing... so this could be a crucial offseason. [S&S]
- A handful of takeaways from the Caps’ end-of-season media chats. [THW]
- Wrapping up an up-and-down season for the Caps’ AHL affiliate up in Hershey. [NoVa Caps]
- Who could be hitting the road to explore free agency this summer? [S&S]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Errol Rausse, and happy 32nd to Aaron Ness!
