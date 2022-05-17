Tuesday Caps Clips: Predicting the Future

Your savory breakfast links:
- Breaking down the breakdown with Adam and JP in the latest episode of Japers’ Rink Radio. [Rink]
- Yes, getting bounced in the first round for the fourth-straight time kind of stinks, but there are teams with a more tortured postseason experience than even the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- After that first-round exit, is the Caps’ window closing... or closed altogether? [Daily Progress]
- What might this team look like when they return for 2022-23? [S&S]
- A lot of the decisions that go into that may hinge on what happens next with Nicklas Backstrom. [THW]
- Handing out a report card to blueliner Justin Schultz. [S&S]
- *sigh*... it’s the offseason.
