Sunday Caps Clips: Questions and What Ifs

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Another summer filled with questions awaits the Caps after yet another early playoff exit.

By Becca H
/ new
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Six Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Wilson’s injury. The goaltending. Inconsistency. Ovechkin being held in check. Lots of places to look when examining the “why” behind this one. [WaPo, NHL, THW, Deadspin]
  • Four consecutive first-round exits will raise a few eyebrows - and plenty of questions. [PHT, WashTimes]
  • A few leftovers from Friday night’s ill-fated Game 6. [S&S, RMNB, LBC]
  • What’s on the offseason to-do list for the Caps this summer? [NoVa Caps]

Breakdown day awaits. Stay tuned.

