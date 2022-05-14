Saturday Caps Clips: Too Soon, Summer

Your playoff-overtime-is-the-worst day-after clips:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on the end of the season from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Backstrom, Oshie/Carlson, recap), Panthers, NHL, ESPN, PHT, WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, Miami Herald, Sun-Sentinel, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- There were definitely moments in this game - and series - where it felt like the Caps had it and lost it. That’s going to sting. [NBCSW, Caps Outsider]
- Some teams take decades to win their first Cup, others take decades to win just one playoff series... we all have our own paths, folks. /snark [Miami Herald]
- Happy 54th birthday to Steve Seftel.
And so another season comes to an end... too soon, perhaps, but filled with plenty of good and even great in the chaos.
We’ll have more to say about this season and the players who played it soon enough - but for now, from all of us at Japers’ Rink, thank you for sticking with us through the 2021-22 campaign, for reading, for commenting, and for being a part of our community.
We love you all, and can’t wait to drop the puck on a new season!
