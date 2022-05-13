Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Panthers Game 6 Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Three things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink]
- It’s all about the present now, but the Caps have a long and colorful history of Game 6 experience. [Rink]
- Previews of Caps-Cats Game 6 from Vogs, NHL, and NBCSW, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Litter Box Cats for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- The Caps have an uphill battle ahead of them if they’re going to extend their season beyond tonight. [NBCSW]
- It starts for the home team with finding some consistency. [NBCSW]
- And the Caps will need to lean on their experience to climb out of this hole... [WaPo]
- ...because they’ve been here before. [WTOP]
- Three Caps who must step up in Game 6. [THW]
- On the other bench, the Panthers will need to fight through a mix of nerves and the pressures of both past and present to finish this series up. [Sun-Sentinel]
- Hear from the coach yesterday before the team headed home from Sunrise. [Caps video]
- Ranking each of the Caps through their first-round series so far. [RMNB]
- A few leftovers from a Game 5 that started good and went very, very bad. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, THW, LBC]
- Finally, happy 37th birthday to Jaroslav Halak. (We’ll consider his birthday today a good omen.)
