Thursday Caps Clips: On The Brink

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s disastrous loss to the Florida Panthers from us, Vogs, Peerless, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Backstrom/Oshie), WHN, FHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- A look back at Games 3 and 4 of the series by the numbers. [NoVa Caps]
- The Washington Capitals are still dominating the special teams part of this series. [S+S]
- Former Capital Ilya Kovalchuk plans to resume his playing career next season. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Dave Christian and happy 31st birthday to Stanley Cup champ Jakub Jerabek!
Loading comments...