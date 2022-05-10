The Narrative: Game of Inches, O Shi*... and Trending

1. Game of Inches

Monday night’s Game 4 was one of those games that the Caps were lucky to even have a chance to win... and unlucky to lose.

Make no mistake, the Caps did not “deserve” Game 4:

And yet there they were, up 2-1 with under four minutes left in the third period and a likelihood of winning at north of 90 percent, per MoneyPuck (that percentage got as high as 95.6 before Florida tied it). With Florida’s goalie pulled, two shots probably made it very difficult for Garnet Hathaway to sleep last night:

First, Hathaway’s 129-foot potshot at the empty net, a shot that MoneyPuck gives a 64 percent chance of going in (Evolving-Hockey says 65%) and, well, didn’t.

This is how close #ALLCAPS were from a 3-1 series lead. pic.twitter.com/0fj5R6kCKi — Mikey (@betwithmikey) May 10, 2022

What, two inches to the right and the Caps are (likely) up 3-1 in the series? Heck, one inch to the right and the puck probably hits the post square enough to not glance off and go for icing, and even that would’ve helped matters. Because Nicklas Backstrom lost the ensuing faceoff (Backstrom actually has the worst face-off win percentage of any player in the playoffs who has taken ten or more draws, going 9-for-39, a woeful 23.1%, including 3-for-15 in the defensive zone and 8-for-26 at even strength), and the next time the puck left the Caps’ zone was for a face off at center ice. That, of course, came as the result of our second memorable shot:

Hathaway gets a chunk of Jonathan Huberdeau’s aerial pass, but unfortunately deflects it right to Sam Reinhart, who is able to settle the puck (enough) for a shot that beats Ilya Samsonov inside the post a split second before the goalie’s skate seals that portion of the net.

The unluckiest minute of Garnet Hathaway’s life (we hope) instantly became a microcosm of the series in some ways, as what could’ve been a commanding 3-1 lead quickly turned into a 2-2 tie. That’s some cruel irony.

2. O Shi*...

For the second-straight game, T.J. Oshie got the Caps on the board with a power-play goal on a deflection:

TJ Oshie deflects this puck in and it's 1-0 Caps pic.twitter.com/g2m7xu5xGe — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) May 9, 2022

Oshie, who also tallied the game-winner in Game 1, was noticeable all-night... and may be noticed again today for his hit on Sam Bennett that immediately preceded Evgeny Kuznetsov’s go-ahead goal:

Another look at Oshie's hit on Bennett. pic.twitter.com/ChoVzfV0mE — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 10, 2022

#FlaPanthers Brunette: “I didn’t like the hit (to Bennett). I thought it was targeted to the head.” — Erin Brown (@rinkside) May 10, 2022

And there’s today’s Rorschach test. Have at it, friends. One thing is indisputable, though - on night when the referees put themselves front and center with their game management calls, letting this one slide was... surprising. Then again, it was the third period of an NHL playoff game, so perhaps it shouldn’t be.

Back to Oshie, through four games, he now leads the team’s forwards in Game Score, and looks rejuvenated (as he probably should, having played only half a regular season):

As for the hit, the Caps certainly can’t afford to lose Oshie, so no news out of the Department of Player Safety was good news this morning:

No hearing for @Capitals forward T.J. Oshie for his hit on @FlaPanthers forward Sam Bennett.



The sense I get: There was a feeling Bennett turned into the hit and that his own stick popped his visor. I still don't know what to make of it. Felt there was a bit more head contact. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 10, 2022

Fwiw: No supplemental discipline coming from DoPS for T.J. Oshie’s hit on Sam Bennett last night. No penalty on the play.



With hits like this, DoPS always looks to see if the head was the main point of contact. With no discipline coming, pretty clear they determined it was not. https://t.co/TqetrGEq5G — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 10, 2022

3. Trending

Lost in the, well, loss were a few data points that have now become trends... in a good way: