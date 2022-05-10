Tuesday Caps Clips: Close but No Cigar

Your savory breakfast links:
- Three things we were talking about yesterday when we were talking about the Caps. [Rink]
- The Caps have actually pretty much held their own at even strength so far in this series. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Kuznetsov, recap), Panthers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, Sun-Sentinel, Miami Herald (and again), WHN, RMNB, and NoVa Caps.
- What could have been the game-winning goal came after a controversial (?) hit by T.J. Oshie. And so we wait. [Yahoo Canada, The Score]
- In this Game 4 goaltending duel, Sergei Bobrovsky outlasted Ilya Samsonov... but don’t discount Samsonov’s performance, for which he deserved better. [NBCSW]
- The Caps came very close to taking a 3-1 series lead, but will settle for 2-2 - and there’s no panic in that room. [NBCSW]
- Even if some people outside the room want to hit the panic button because of some bad bounces in Game 4. [WashTimes]
- There is good news to come out of this one, which is that the Caps are getting offensive contributions from both the stars and the depth players. [NoVa Caps, NBCSW]
- And it may surprise you to learn who is actually generating the most offense (at least in terms of expected goals). [NoVa Caps]
- Through all of the ups and downs in this series so far, there’s no question that the absence of Tom Wilson is palpable. [WaPo]
- It was a rough night all around for the organization, as the Hershey Bears saw their playoff run come to an end in a Game 3 OT loss to the baby Pens. [HBH]
- Best of three, babes. New series starts tomorrow.
