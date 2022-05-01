 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: Cats and Underdogs

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Previews and predictions abound as the hockey world prepares for yet another postseason.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It’s time to get to know a couple of opponents. [Rink (Huberdeau, Bobrovsky)]
  • Previews of the Caps’ first-round date with the Florida Panthers. [NoVa Caps, Yahoo]
  • From the Panthers side, they’re doing what the Caps often did prior to 2018: trying to stare down their past playoff disappointments. [Sun Sentinel]
  • Predictions are in and, well... let’s just say the Caps are not a popular choice in their matchup with the Panthers. [NHL]
  • if they were to pull off the upset, what exactly would that look like? [WaPo, THW]
  • Here’s how the Caps could win it all. [NHL,
  • Who would get the honor of the Conn Smythe if their team were to capture this year’s Cup? [NHL]
  • Breaking down some of the key storylines ahead of this year’s postseason. [NHL]
  • A few leftovers from Friday night’s season finale at MSG. [S&S, RMNB]
  • Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Reggie Savage, and happy 61st to Clint Malarchuk!

